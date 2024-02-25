Professional Development Day empowers school system staff Published 2:00 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

On Feb. 19, Lowndes County Public School (LCPS) hosted a district-wide professional development day.

The event was held at The Calhoun School and Lowndes County Middle Schools.

In attendance were all LCPS staff members: administrators, teachers, custodians, cafeteria staff, maintenance, bus drivers and Central office staff.

There were a wide range of topics that addressed areas that will assist staff when dealing with students on a daily basis.

Dr Kimberly Pruitt, director of human resources, emphasized the importance of staff members undergoing training to better assist students.

“We believe all schools should be places where both faculty and students learn,” Pruitt said. “Administrators, teachers, and staff who routinely develop their own knowledge and skills are better equipped to model the importance of learning for students.”

One of the biggest highlights of the day, Pruitt said, was a training that addressed Crisis Management in schools.

Sgt. Pamela Revels, president of the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers, provided staff with an in-depth overview of how to respond in crisis situations.

Nicholas Townsend, principal of The Calhoun School said that the development day was a success, and he looks forward to future opportunities for the LCPS staff.

“The information obtained yesterday has enlightened my thought process and helped me understand the importance of working as a team,” Townsend said. “Through providing ongoing professional development, we will continue to nurture a culture of learning throughout the school district. We are excited about the wealth of knowledge that was gained on Monday.”