Lowndes Academy scholars attend state science fair Published 5:53 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

1 of 3

Three Lowndes Academy students competed at the Alabama independent School Association (AISA) science fair hosted by Huntingdon College on Jan. 26. The entrants, Aliyah Kendrick, Ann Kathryn Harrell and Gus Ashley, each earned awards at the local and district level and advanced to compete at the state level.

According to W.S. Godwin, sixth-grade teacher at Lowndes, the 2024 competition represented the first time anyone from the school made it to the state competition. While none placed at state, each one represented their school well among their peers.

Seventh grade student Aliyah Kendrick placed first at her school among grades six-eight with her project “Solar versus Battery-Powered Robots.” She advanced to the district competition hosted by Fort Dale Academy and earned sixth place in her grade bracket.

Ann Kathryn Harrell, a Lowndes Academy eighth grader won first place in her grade level at the school’s science fair with the project titled “Thumbprints.” She advanced to earn fifth place at the district level.

Senior Gus Ashley earned first place at the school science fair with his project, “Better Nutrition Equals Better Beef.” At the district science fair, Ashley won sixth place among nine through 12th grade students.

Congratulations to these students who represented academic excellence among their peers.