Local stores ready for Father’s Day shopping Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Father’s Day is fast approaching and shoppers are already thinking of that special gift for dads. Local stores have a variety of gifts in store to please even the pickiest of fathers.

Father’s Day is June 18, so you have plenty of time to shop around for gifts to honor dads and perhaps find some pretty cool things for themselves as well.

Just off Interstate Highway 65 in Fort Deposit, Priester’s Pecans operates an all inclusive retail store. Owner Ellen Burkett said Priesters is a one stop shop for the entire family, but especially for gifts this Father’s Day.

According to Burkett, the retail store offers hats, mugs, fragrances, bath products, exclusive apparel, books, pocket gadgets, and more. She said shoppers can definitely satisfy their sweet tooth and get some retail therapy at Priester’s Pecans.

Hartley 6 Sports and Outdoors in downtown Greenville is a sporting goods store fairly new to the area and a hidden gem in downtown. Owner Shae Hartley is excited to invite shoppers in and said they have the perfect gifts for dads.

“We have all sorts of hunting and fishing apparel,” Hartley said. “We also have a good selection of athletic wear. We have everything from ammo to outdoor rocking chairs. We have some cool and efficient sunglasses for dad, and we can even customize t-shirts.”

To make shopping even simpler, Shay said the store offers gift cards as well.

And in Crenshaw County, Father’s Day shoppers can stop at Luverne Hardware. They have some pretty cool toys for any guy.

Owner Caitlin Hilburn said , “ We have lots of gifts to offer dads of all ages.”

Luverne Hardware sells a variety of gifts, from shovels, knives, barbecue grills, and everything in between. Husband and co-owner Christopher Hilburn said he is proud of the inventory and hopes to see Fathers Day shoppers soon at Luverne Hardware.

Consider shopping local and supporting small businesses this Father’s Day. Treat dad to some unique items, found right here in the local community.