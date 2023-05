Coloring funds community outreach efforts Published 1:00 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

Lowndes County elementary school students participated in the Signal’s coloring for a cause this month. Category winners received a party for their class, with treats provided by Kelvin Lawrence with Subway in Hayneville. The effort culminated in a $250 donation to Minnie Peterson of Life Changing Communities Outreach in Fort Deposit.