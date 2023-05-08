Graduation preparation underway for Lowndes County Schools Published 11:14 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

For many families, this month marks the completion of a 12-year education journey as high school seniors prepare to receive the reward for their hard work – high school diplomas. Graduating seniors will experience the traditional “pomp and circumstances” at auditoriums filled with well-wishers, family, and educators.

Lowndes County School Superintendent Jason Burroughs has this message for graduating seniors, “I am so proud of what you have accomplished,” he said. “Graduation represents the culmination of years of hard work. It is also a symbol of perseverance, dedication, and commitment by both you and your parents and or guardians.”

Burroughs said that he and all staff and faculty are happy to have been a part of students’ educational journey.

“I am excited to see where your knowledge and skills take you. I take tremendous pride in knowing that the Lowndes County Public Schools has had a hand in helping to prepare you for the rest of your lives,” Burroughs said.

Central High School senior advisor Kamesha Harrison said their school’s graduation ceremony will be held May 20 at 9:00 a.m. in the Uralee A. Haynes Gymnasium on the Central. Central will hold a Seniors Honors Day program on May 19, at 10:00 a.m. to recognize honor roll students.

The Calhoun School counselor, Rosalyn Warren, said their graduation program is being held May 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the A. R. Stickney Gymnasium on school campus. A special honors program will be held May 11 at 9:30 a.m. in the A.R. Stickney Gymnasium. During that event, special recognition will be given to honor roll students, seniors who have received scholarships, and students who have committed to military service.

Burroughs said everyone is excited to see the graduates march forward, “Congratulations and the best of luck for the future.”

Lowndes Academy is scheduled to hold its graduation on May 19, 7:00 p.m., at Hayneville Baptist Church in the family life center. The Baccalaureate will be held on May 7, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hayneville Baptist Church.

“This has been a great class to be around, and they will definitely be missed after graduation”, said Headmaster Barry Mohun. “This is a good group with a lot of diverse interests that will be representing Lowndes County in a lot of different areas.”