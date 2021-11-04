The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are looking to capture the attention of black males in their 40’s.

To highlight one of America’s unsolved infant kidnapping cases, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, in partnership with the Atlanta Police Department, is taking a fresh approach to seize the attention of the public and find Raymond Green, an infant abducted at five days old in Atlanta, Ga.

Investigators believe Raymond Green is out there and likely has no idea of his true identity or even that he was kidnapped as a baby. His mother has submitted her DNA to popular ancestry sites hoping it will lead her to Raymond.

NCMEC has also created an image of what Raymond Green might look like today and will be featuring the image on digital billboards and other digital signage throughout metro Atlanta. The billboards ask: “Is this YOU?” as we direct the question to African American men, asking them to consider the possibility that they may have been abducted as an infant and may not know it.

On Nov. 6, 1978, Raymond was abducted from his home in Atlanta, Georgia by a woman. She said her name was Lisa and had befriended Green’s mother in the hospital just days before. More than 40 years later, there are still very few clues as to what happened to baby Raymond. The suspect was last seen getting into a brown vehicle. Police say she was 5-feet-6-inches tall with a medium build and she may have a mole on her left cheek.

Anyone with information on the disappearance or whereabouts of Raymond Green is encouraged to call the Atlanta Police Department at 1-404-658-6666 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST