Rural Lowndes receives high speed internet grants

With the support of the Lowndes County Economic Development Commission and the Lowndes County Commission, the Hayneville Telephone Company has been awarded 3 ADECA grants and one RUS Reconnect Grant to aid in the construction of a fiber network to hundreds of Lowndes citizens that have been without high speed internet.

Blackbelt, Hayneville West and Hayneville East projects were awarded the grants through ADECA’s Alabama Broadband Grant Program while the Mosses Community Project received its grant from the USDA RUS Reconnect Grant Program.

The Proposed Funded Service Areas represent some of the most rural parts of Lowndes County with the average of 1 customer per mile. Obviously, these areas are the most challenging to serve and with limited support HTC receives they have not been able to fund this construction independently. Currently this area is served with copper ADSL which is not capable of delivering speeds higher than 10 meg using bonded pair modems.