Raise Your Voice Rally to be held May 17
A “Raise Your Voice Rally” is being held on the state capital’s steps on May 17. The rally will begin at 2 p.m. and everyone is invited to participate in a peaceful demonstration. The following is from Rebecca Rogers, a founding member of Focus on America, and a organizer of this rally:
The Alabama state motto is “We dare defend our rights”.
Please join Focus on America, Alabama Medical Freedom Alliance,
concerned parents, grandparents, and citizens for a peaceful gathering
on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol, Monday, May 17, 2021.
Our elected officials have failed and refused to uphold their sworn duty
to put the interest of individuals in Alabama over big special interest
groups in 2020 and 2021. Our complicit Governor, Lt. Governor,
representatives, and senators have done little to nothing to protect our
Constitutional liberties to peacefully assemble or engage in commerce
during unconstitutional COVID-19 lockdowns. At a time when vaccine
passports and mandates are a serious concern to the citizens of Alabama,
our leaders within our legislative branch chose to block debate and
votes on the more than nine vaccine related bills filed this session.
It is time we took a stand against legislation that threatens our rights
to live as free Americans. Join us on the Capitol steps in Montgomery at
2 p.m. on Monday, May 17 for the RAISE YOUR VOICE RALLY and show these
unavailing representatives that we will no longer tolerate or ignore
their blatant disrespect of duty and oath to upholding our liberties.
We stand firm in our right to assemble peacefully, bear arms, and
protect our right to bodily autonomy. Neither unethical “vaccine
passports” or mandatory vaccines will be tolerated by free Alabamians.
We will no longer depend on feeble public servants to protect our rights
against a despotic state. Patriotism flows through our veins and fuels
our convictions. We fear no tyranny.
Join us on the 17th to protect beautiful Alabama, the rich liberties she
supports, and demand our voices be heard!
