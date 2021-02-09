Lowndes County Sheriff’s office investigating fatal shooting in Lowndesboro

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office staff responded to a 911 call of a person being shot at the Lowndesboro BP gas station at the intersection of State Hwy 97 and U.S. Hwy 80 East.

Upon their arrival a black male victim identified as 29-year0-old Robert Javaris Grant was seen laying in the parking lot. Mr. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

Due to the nature of the investigation, no further details will be provided at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations Major Crimes Division was called in to assist with this investigation.

If anyone has any information that would be pertinent to this investigation, please contact Sgt. Jeremy Marvin at

334) 548-2323 Ext. 1021 or (334) 419-0010.