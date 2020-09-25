Lowndes County weathers Sally

According to reports from local officials and residents, Lowndes County escaped major damage from Hurricane Sally.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director David Butts says that the way the storm turned kept it from causing considerable damage to the county.

“We didn’t have much damage,” Butts said. “We had some trees down and power outages, but that was about it. We were really lucky.”

Mosses Police Chief DeMarcus Weems told the same story.

Most of his residents reported flooding and power outages, but nothing that caused harm to the residents.

“A lot of residents reported that the power was out for several hours and that some backyards were flooding,” Weems said. “Other than a few trees that were down, there wasn’t much to report.”

A few residents shared pictures of the aftermath of the storm.

Power outages and water loss spanned over about 3 days.