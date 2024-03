Use caution on Broad Street Published 10:56 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

1 of 1

Lowndes County road crews are performing road work just north of Lowndesboro on Broad Street. A culvert is being replaced.

Community member Dennis Blair reports equipment in the right-of-way in an area with limited site vision for drivers heading north on Broad Street.

Please exercise caution in the area. Drive slowly and watch for workers and equipment entering the roadway.