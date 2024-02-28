Robertson voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 7:46 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

1 of 3

Taylor Robertson was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week for Week 20. He is a sophomore at The Calhoun School who excels in the classroom and on the court. He maintains a 3.25 grade point average (GPA) and is starting point guard for the Tigers’ basketball team. Robertson won this week’s award by receiving 72%, 1,063 out of 1,478, of the votes.

Catie Wallace Self from Lowndes Academy and Taundria McGhee from Central High School in Hayneville were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the court. Congratulations to Robertson and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

Email newsletter signup

Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com/contests, on Saturday evening for the next player of the week contest.