Good Shepherd Center awarded CACF grant Published 7:50 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) awarded $119,377 in grants on Wednesday to nonprofit organizations supporting the arts and community initiatives in the River Region. Among the recipients was the Fathers of St. Edmund Southern Missions, Inc., which will use the $8,000 in funding to provide eight computers to implement Tech Savvy Seniors, a program providing senior citizens with computer skills through the organization’s Good Shepherd Center in Lowndes County. Pictured are Chad McEachem (left), president and CEO of Fathers of St. Edmund Southern Missions and Burton Crenshaw (right), CACF president.