Cinnamon Rolls – Better than store-bought

My older sister has been a baker for many years, and her delicacies have been a staple in my home. With everything from red velvet cakes to cinnamon rolls, the sweet treats always warm my heart.

I’ve had many store-bought cinnamon rolls, but none have compared to the taste of my sister’s. Most times, it’s easier to skip the homemade dough and use the store-bought products which sometimes limits the taste.

I love the moments when we get together and make the cinnamon rolls from scratch. I even use her recipe when I’m alone, resulting in cinnamon rolls that are as good as Cinnabon.

The following recipe will make some of the most delicious cinnamon rolls you have ever tasted and will remind you of times spent with your family.

Ingredients

2 cups milk

½ cup canola oil

½ cup granulated sugar

1 packet active dry yeast

4 ½ cups all purpose flour, divided

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter (melted)

1 cup brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

Cream cheese icing

Cream cheese

Unsalted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extra (or to taste)

Pinch of salt

¼ cup milk

Preparation

Mix your dry ingredients together in a big bowl. After that, warm the milk and butter together, and then whisk in the yeast until it has dissolved. Pour the mixture over the dry ingredients, add the egg, then mix everything together. Transfer dough to a surface covered in flour and knead by hand for 3 minutes. Let the dough rise for 10 minutes and prepare your filling. Roll out the dough and top it with butter spread to every edge then spread the cinnamon and sugar on top. Roll up the dough then cut into rolls of your desired size. Arrange the rolls onto a lightly greased pan. While baking, mix your icing ingredients together using a stand mixer or by hand. After the rolls finish, spread the icing over and serve!

This recipe should make 10-12 rolls and preparation time will vary.

You can eat the warm treats alone or with ice cream.

Enjoy the nostalgia!