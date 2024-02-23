UAB EPIPHANY to host health fair Published 1:30 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

UAB EPIPHANY and Southview Worship Center is hosting a Community Health & Family Fun Day on Feb. 24 from 10 am- 2pm.

Latangellia Walker, UAB EPIPHANY program coordinator, said that the fair and the things it will consist of are really important for communities such as Lowndes County.

“UAB EPIPHANY is providing information to members of the Black Belt communities such as Lowndes County,” Walker said. “I feel like many of these communities lack resources and it’s our job to relay the messages they don’t normally receive on a day to day basis. We strive to give them that education and opportunity to know how to keep up with their health. Also, we hope to provide them with resources such as our Facebook page where we have health professionals post health and diet tips.”

EPIPHANY is a three-year project funded by the American Heart Association. Through this initiative, a hypertension prevention program will be offered to adults in Alabama at high risk of developing high blood pressure, particularly in rural areas. The project works to contribute to the reduction of hypertension disparities in Alabama.

The fair will consist of free kids activities, music, prizes, health screenings, and more.

Among these activities, there will be many other educational health opportunities.

Lanisha Hall, program coordinator, said that the project strives to promote a healthy and fun day for the community.

“There will be many opportunities for both kids and parents,” Hall said. “We currently have 15 vendors along with exciting activities for the kids. That’s not all though, we have some resources at Selma Air who will be doing AIDS and HIV testing, Rural Alabama Prevention Center who will be doing cholesterol screenings and covid vaccines, and other organizations will be doing covid screenings. There will also be entrepreneurs who will be able to sell different products.”

There are still available spots for people to come out and set up a table for their organizations. Anyone interested can contact Latisha Hall at 404-421-2661.

The fair will be held at Southview Worship Center located at 141 Hayneville Plaza, Hayneville. The event is free of charge, and everyone is welcome to attend.