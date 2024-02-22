Lowndes County Arrests Feb. 11 – 15

Published 8:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Lanell Downs Smith

Lowndes County Arrests Feb. 11 – 15

Feb. 11

* Jon Kreder, 35: Sodomy second degree 

Feb. 12

* Robert Williams, 48: Assault third degree

Feb. 14

* Kentravious Dudley, 23: Domestic violence second degree, assault second degree and domestic violence third degree, harassment

Feb. 15

* Dellonora Galy, 42: Criminal mischief first degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle 

* Frederick Aaron, 56: Theft of property third degree

