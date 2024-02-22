Lowndes County Arrests Feb. 11 – 15
Published 8:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024
Feb. 11
* Jon Kreder, 35: Sodomy second degree
Feb. 12
* Robert Williams, 48: Assault third degree
Feb. 14
* Kentravious Dudley, 23: Domestic violence second degree, assault second degree and domestic violence third degree, harassment
Feb. 15
* Dellonora Galy, 42: Criminal mischief first degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle
* Frederick Aaron, 56: Theft of property third degree