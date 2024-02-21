The making of legends Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

An Editorial Opinion of The Greenville Advocate

Basketball season is coming to an end for most area schools. The Calhoun School boys made the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final 4 playoffs, and the Lady Tigers earned the regional runners-up title. The Lowndes Academy varsity girls ended the season by claiming their second Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) state title in a row and the boys’ team played through to the Final 4.

And while student-athletes competed for bragging rights and the title “best of the best” their classmates entered and won science fairs, spelling bees, math bowls and a host of other challenges aimed at measuring proficiency in a particular realm of knowledge and skills.

Email newsletter signup

No matter what the challenge or the outcome, area youths are supported, mentored, guided and inspired by adults willing to invest time in mounding tomorrow’s leaders. Teachers, parents, coaches, counselors, tutors and administrators, some paid and others volunteering, give themselves to the task of pouring into young lives, aiming to help them achieve dreams and overcome obstacles and give them a chance at success.

We applaud the adults who walk along young men and women, helping them achieve the win. We are also truly grateful for the many men and women who help our children suffer the pain of defeat and to learn from losses, keeping them on the path for a successful future.

Many local opportunities exist to plug into young lives. For those not already a part of the effort, we encourage you to contact local schools, churches and community groups and find out where your talents and experiences are most needed.

Everyone has something to give. It is up to us to find out how and where to give it.