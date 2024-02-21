Lowndes County 4-H Program has new club Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Tana Shealey

ACES County Extension Coordinator

Lowndes County students who enroll in the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) 4-H Program will now have an exciting new activity in which they may participate, a sewing club.

4-H Youth Development Coordinator Beth Fair said the new club will help students learn the basics of sewing.

“They will learn how to use a sewing machine, develop fine motor skills, and learn to work with their hands. As 4-H sewing club members, students will create different projects and learn about the rich history of sewing as it relates to Alabama and quilting,” Fair stated.

Dr. Molly Greg, ACES Assistant Director of 4-H Programs, said the 4-H Program is open to all youth ages 9 through 18, with Cloverbud programming for ages kindergarten through second grade.

“Alabama 4-H provides a place for young people to explore their interests and passions and find their spark. Our programs follow youth program quality principles with a focus on youths belonging. We foster developmental relationships with adults who are caring, challenge growth, and share power,” said Gregg.

The four “H” in the name 4-H stand for head, heart, hands, and health as part of the 4-H pledge “I pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service, and my Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world!” (www.aces.edu).

Educators who hope to establish a 4-H sewing club at their schools should first register students and volunteers at www.4honline.com.

“Teachers should be sure to have at least five students who are interested and registered as 4-H members. Contact me for more information on volunteer/leader training to become familiar with county and state 4-H policies and guidelines,” Fair said.

Teachers and students will set a date, time, and location for their first organization meeting and share the meeting information with Ms. Fair.

“My hope is that students will become more creative while also increasing their confidence. Sewing is a life skill that has the potential of becoming an amazing career. 4-H is here to assist students with finding their spark through building relationships, overcoming challenges and civic engagement all while creating personal standards and goals,” said Fair.

To talk with Fair about the sewing club, please call the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Lowndes County office at (334) 548-2315.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator, employer, and provider. If you need reasonable accommodation or language access services, contact ACES Human Resources at aceshr@aces.edu or (334) 844-5531.