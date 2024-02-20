Mason voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

1 of 4

Alivia Mason was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week for Week 19. The Lowndes Middle School seventh grader plays varsity basketball with The Calhoun School Lady Tigers. She was MVP in the Class 1A, Area 5 Championship game. Mason won this week’s award by receiving 66%, 756 out of 1,139, of the votes.

Haley Briggs from Lowndes Academy and Jaderrick Robinson from Central High School in Hayneville were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the court. Congratulations to Mason and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

Email newsletter signup

Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com/contests, on Saturday evening for the next player of the week contest.