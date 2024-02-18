Lowndes Middle robotics promotes STEM Published 12:00 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

The Lowndes County Middle School Robotics Club also known as the Lowndes Middle School Robo Eagles completed their first robotics competition on Jan. 19.

The VEX IQ (VIQRC) Full Volume Tournament was held in Livingston and the LMS Robo Eagles placed 11th out of 30 schools competing from across Alabama.

The team consists of seven students ranging from 6th to 8th grade — Zaniya Fleeton (Captain), Alexandria Lewis, Jaden Gray, Kamille Pruitt, Skylar Baniel, Zariah Young, Javoris Gordan and Robert Sellers, Jr.

LaTraviate Brown, Instructional Assistant at Lowndes Middle School, said that the team worked hard to be ready for the competition.

“The students began preparing for the competition season by attending robotics training at the University of West Alabama (UWA) during the summer with their science teacher, Mr. Montarre Smith,” Brown said. “On top of that, they dedicated countless hours building their robot and mastering the art of maneuvering it for the competition.”

For the competition, the team built a robot capable of achieving various tasks to accumulate points on the course, tasks like working with a wireless controller. The students were responsible for building and electronically operating the robot.

In preparation for next year’s robotics season, the team is preparing for a scrimmage at the UWA in mid-March.

Samita Jeter, Lowndes County Public Schools said that the goal for the club is to create exposure for and interest in STEM for Lowndes County students.

“We want to increase our students’ exposure to STEM activities,” Jeter said. “Participating in the robotics club allows students room to make decisions and use their creativity. Competing in the VEX IQ (VIQRC) Full Volume Tournament helped them to gain skills in robotics, coding, and engineering. The students also learned that they are better together while applying collaboration, encouragement, and teamwork skills.”

To donate to the LCMS Robo Eagles, please contact Smith or Seaborn at Lowndes County Middle School.