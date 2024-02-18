Hayneville Telephone Company sponsors STEM program Published 3:30 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

As a part of improving STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning in Lowndes County Public Schools (LCPS), two initiatives have taken front stage during the 2023-2024 school year — the Lowndes County Science Fair and the Math Scholar Bowl.

The district sought to raise $8,500 to purchase several services and products for the program that included certificates, medallions, gift cards, snacks, meals, transportation, admission fees, and tokens of appreciation.

Through a generous donation of $7,500, Hayneville Telephone Company absorbed the overwhelming majority of costs needed to fund both projects.

Susan Butts, Education Specialist with the Lowndes County Board of Education, said that she is grateful for the donation and looks forward to the events being held.

“We (LCPS) are extremely appreciative of the donation made by Hayneville Telephone Company. Their presence, meeting the students, and talking with the judges made their donation even more meaningful,” Butts said. “However, although this is a great start, we still need other sponsors who are willing to partner with us as Hayneville Telephone Company has done. We need to further advance our STEM Program by purchasing drones and Ozobots used for coding and learning technology among other things. This will help our students become more competitive with surrounding school systems that already provide their students with these opportunities”.

Hayneville Telephone Company’s representatives were on hand to present the award to Superintendent Samita Jeter, these representatives were General manager Mason Halacker, president Evelyn Causey, chief technology officer Howard Powell, and project manager Corey Causey.

The Science Fair was held on Feb. 6 at The Calhoun School with nine highly qualified judges that scored 32 projects presented by 48 students in grades 6 – 12.

There were a total of thirteen winners for each science fair including middle school, high school, and overall.

Halacker said that he was honored to be in attendance at the event and looks forward to the Math Bowl.

“The science fair was great,” Hallacker said. “I thoroughly enjoyed being there and being able to meet the superintendent, her team, the students and the judges. The judges were a great addition to the event as well and I have the next event on my calendar.”

The District Wide Math Scholar Bowl will be held at Lowndes Middle School on Mar. 7 at 9 AM. The winners of the district science fair will go on to compete in the Greater East Alabama Regional Science Fair that will be held at Auburn University Montgomery on Mar. 11.

Select students in grades 1-12 will participate and parents as well as members of the community are welcome to attend the event.