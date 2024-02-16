Obituary – Betty Joyce Crook Published 3:54 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Betty Joyce Crook, a resident of Fostoria, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15 at the age of 81.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17 beginning at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Braggs Cemetery in Braggs, Alabama with Reverend Jim Free and Reverend Steve Stephens officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Braggs Christian Church.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Henry Lee Ward; her two brothers, Harold Carter and Larry Gilliland; and grandson, Kris Kendrick.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Hut Crook, Jr.; children, Joey Crook (Deb), Karen Crook Bender (John), Karla Golson, Trisha Crook; one sister, Henrietta Wright; grandchildren, Kayce Kendrick, Shelby Bender, John Thomas Bender, III and one great-grandchild, Aliyah Kendrick.

