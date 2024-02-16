Hayneville Middle hosts annual Career Fair Published 12:00 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Hayneville Middle School hosted its annual Career Fair on Feb. 9. The event was held at the school, inside the gym.

Keith Scissum, principal of Hayneville Middle, said that although there were less vendors this year than before, he is still proud of the turnout of the event.

“Normally, we have a few more people but we had a good turnout still. Since we’re doing grade levels at a time, it worked out pretty well because we had small groups and all of the students had a chance to visit every organization present,” Scissum said. “The fair was really successful and there were a lot of students interested.”

The event was put together by the school’s counseling department and consisted of different presenters from varying careers who spoke to the students and answered questions students had about that specific career field.

The fair showcased many careers and job opportunities that will be available to the students once they graduate high school.

Scissum said that he has a few minor changes that he would like to make to next year’s career fair.

“Although everything worked out pretty good, next year I would definitely like to have more vendors come out and set up tables,” Scissum said. “Other than that, the fair was a success and I’m excited that our students got to have this experience.”

Among the vendors was Beth Fair, Alabama Extension 4-H Youth Development Coordinator, who said she enjoyed her first time participating in the fair and plans to come back next year with a bigger and better presentation.

“The fair was wonderful,” Fair said. “The kids were excited to learn about the different careers presented to them. Today I brought in an activity where the students matched careers with potential salaries, and it was an eye opener to find out how much they knew and what they needed a clearer understanding about.

“[Students] received the information so well and were so energetic. With it being my first year here, I learned a lot and next year I will be able to get the students involved even more with the small amount of time that they have for each table.”

Although planning has not yet begun for Hayneville Middle’s next Career Fair, any vendors looking to participate can hope to hear information regarding next year’s date soon.