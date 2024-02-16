Have you registered to vote? Published 8:35 am Friday, February 16, 2024

An Editorial Opinion of the Lowndes Signal

The March 5 Primary Election is fast approaching and in November, Americans have the opportunity and privilege to participate in the governance of their country by voting for elected officials. Just one thing is required to open the door for U.S. citizens, and that is registering to vote.

Elected officials impact every area of community life, supporting or rejecting legislation based on the wishes and demands of their constituents. When citizens are unhappy with Alabama laws, the surest way to remedy the problem is to vote and help ensure the right person is elected to represent their community.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen reminded citizens Monda that there is just one week left for voter registration before the 2024 Primary Election. And with electronic options in place, it has never been easier to participate in the democratic process.

“As Secretary of State, I want to encourage all eligible Alabama citizens to register to vote and to exercise this constitutional right,” said Secretary Allen in a Monday media release. “Voter participation in safe, secure, and transparent elections is critical to the success of our state.”

Physical registration forms are due to the county Board of Registrars Friday, Feb. 16. If mailing the forms, the registration must be postmarked by Saturday, Feb. 17.

Electronic registration is available at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/register-to-vote.

Alabamians must be a citizen of the United States, reside in Alabama and be at least 18 years old on or before election day to be eligible to vote. In addition, voters must not be barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction or have been judged “mentally incompetent” by a court of law.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on election day and voters may cast their ballot until 7 p.m. A valid photo ID is required when voting at a polling place or by absentee ballot.

America’s democratic process enables U.S. citizens to participate in government, to be a part in righting the wrongs and supporting what is good about their country.

Registering to vote is the first step in effecting change and maintaining progress. We encourage all readers to be ready and to vote their conscience in the 2024 Primary Election.