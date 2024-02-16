Community Calendar Feb. 17 Published 10:24 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Check out these upcoming community events.

Get Lit Bus

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ Get Lit Bus will stop in Mosses on Feb. 17 starting at 9 a.m. Come by and get on and enjoy learning. Contact the schools’ central office for more information.

Wild Game Supper

Hayneville Baptist Church will host its annual Wild Game Supper featuring guest speaker Hank Parker Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. The event is free.

Food giveaway

Imago Dei Church at the 45 distributes food on a first-come, first-served basis the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution will take place March 9 starting at 9 a.m. at 6845 US Highway 80 East.

LCUWP Applications

The Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project is accepting applications for septic system installation or repair at its office located at 507 W. Tuskeena Street in Hayneville. Call (334) 548-2006 or stop by Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an application.

Head Start

The Lowndes County BOE has opened Head Start registration for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2023-2024 program year. Current immunization records, proof of income, and proof of age are required to register. Call (334) 548-2145 or visit www.lowndesboeheadstart.org for information.

Get Lit Bus

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ Get Lit Bus will stop in Hayneville on March 2 starting at 9 a.m. Come by and get on and enjoy learning. Contact the schools’ central office for more information.

Get Lit Bus

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ Get Lit Bus will stop in Hayneville on April 6 starting at 9 a.m. Come by and get on and enjoy learning. Contact the schools’ central office for more information.

Get Lit Bus

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ Get Lit Bus will stop in Hayneville on May 4 starting at 9 a.m. Come by and get on and enjoy learning. Contact the schools’ central office for more information.

To submit an event to be included in this space, please email lanell.smith@greenvilleadvocate.com with the subject line “Local briefs.” Limit entries to the most pertinent information (think five W’s – who, what, when, where, and why).