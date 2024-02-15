Obituary – Buddy McGuire Published 9:10 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Funeral services for Buddy McGuire, age 78, of Roanoke will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Larry McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memory Gardens.

The family asks for those attending the funeral to please dress casually, blue jeans, flannel, and trucker hats. He was a simple man and that’s the way he would’ve wanted it.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16. Mr. McGuire passed away Monday, Feb. 12 at Tanner-East Alabama Medical Center in Wedowee.

Email newsletter signup

Survivors include: three daughters, Stacey Morris (Paul Loveless) of Roanoke, Tracey McGuire (Roy) of Thomaston, and Regina Harris of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Kristyn Jenkins (Phillip), Zackary Morris (Krista), Maegan Daniel (Jacob), Sky Stephenson (Nathan), Cody Harris (Maisey), Wesley Harris (Amber), and Tai Palmer; one great-grandchild, Braydon Jenkins; one brother, Henry McGuire and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Schupp, Zackary Morris, Braydon Jenkins, Jacob Daniel, Mike Jenkins, and Casey Hester. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Palmer, Tai Palmer, Greg Daniel, Henry McGuire and Billy Thrasher.

An Opelika native, Mr. McGuire was born on Dec. 21, 1945, the son of Robert and Laura Boner Weldon. He was a member of Standing Rock Methodist Church and was a retired truck driver with Capital Cattle out of Montgomery, where he worked for over 40 years. Mr. McGuire was a life-loving person that loved his family with everything in him. Anyone that knew him would say that he was a great guy and loved his family. He loved to sit around and tell stories of the old days as a child or stories of him, his brother, and their friend when they were younger. Mr. McGuire’s love for Nascar was huge and he loved watching Gunsmoke or Wheel of Fortune. He could complete a whole crossword puzzle book in a week, and he loved to sit around on Sunday and listen to his gospel music. Mr. McGuire was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Earline Bruce McGuire; a son, Kenny Harris; a brother, Gene McGuire and a sister, Jeri Floyd.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Quattlebaum Funeral Home to go towards final expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.