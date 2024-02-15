Lowndes County Arrests Jan. 29 – Feb. 7 Published 8:59 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Eight persons were arrested in Lowndes County between Jan. 29 – Feb. 7.

Jan. 29

* Edward Williams, 37 – DUI

Feb. 1

* Leonard Similton, III, 41 – DUI

Feb. 2

* Bryant Watkins, 30 – Criminal mischief third

* Jerrell Means, 33 – Theft of property fourth

Feb. 5

* Eddie McCall, Jr., 26 – Failure to appear DUI

Feb. 6

* David Findley, 56 – DUI

* Devante Coleman, 31 – Possessing forged instrument first arrested

Feb. 7

* William Carter, 40 – Failure to appear theft of deception first arrested