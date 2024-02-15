Lowndes County Arrests Jan. 29 – Feb. 7
Published 8:59 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024
Eight persons were arrested in Lowndes County between Jan. 29 – Feb. 7.
Jan. 29
* Edward Williams, 37 – DUI
Feb. 1
* Leonard Similton, III, 41 – DUI
Feb. 2
* Bryant Watkins, 30 – Criminal mischief third
* Jerrell Means, 33 – Theft of property fourth
Feb. 5
* Eddie McCall, Jr., 26 – Failure to appear DUI
Feb. 6
* David Findley, 56 – DUI
* Devante Coleman, 31 – Possessing forged instrument first arrested
Feb. 7
* William Carter, 40 – Failure to appear theft of deception first arrested