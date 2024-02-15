Legislators want to hear from you Published 8:43 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

An Editorial of The Lowndes Signal

Alabama Citizens Action Program (ALCAP) CEO and president Greg Davis addressed a group of faith and community leaders recently to share information issues of importance scheduled for discussion by the Alabama House of Representatives.

Davis discussed upcoming considerations and outlined the nature of bills proposed to expand legalized gambling, permit the sale of mixed-spirit beverages outside of permitted liquor stores and curtail ready access to pornography on mobile devices.

As he described the issues, those gathered asked questions and shared their views on each topic.

Davis serves elected officials in a pastoral role, visiting the State House and talking often with lawmakers. During his talk, many in the audience learned that citizens often neglect to contact their representatives to inform them of their stand on current issues. Davis explained that representatives say they often hear from people who share certain opinions about one side of the issue but don’t receive input from those on the other side of the issue.

Sells pointed out that calls, emails and notes from constituents matter. Lawmakers are elected to represent the people in their district, and they want to hear from the citizens they serve.

Representatives do not vote on legislation based upon their own opinions. Instead, they look to hear from voters so that they can support or oppose bills based on the will of those they represent.

Each citizen has the right to express their views on the issues of the day. By contacting elected officials, individuals can have an impact on government decisions.

It is important to understand current affairs and to help lawmakers do the job they were elected to do. Every voice matters and everyone can affect change.

We urge our readers to learn about current legislation, to ask questions and to voice their opinions before laws are made. By doing so, they can be part of the solution, rather than a part of the problem.