Hussey named AISA Back of the Year Published 10:32 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Lowndes Academy senior, Clayton Hussey has been named the AISA Back of the Year by the votes of the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA).

He received the reward Jan. 30 during the ASWA Banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.

“I feel truly blessed,” Hussey said. “I think the team has done everything it could to help the Lowndes Academy football program earn its respect.”

Hussey was voted as the best back according to his stats and his performance during the 2023 season.

Shane Moye, Lowndes Academy head football coach, said that Hussey’s performance for the season made him the best candidate for the award.

“Clayton is an amazing competitor, and he plays with so much passion and heart,” Moye said. “He loves to win and compete at a high level. Clayton studies film to help him understand the game even more so that he can become a coach on the field.”

Hussey played as quarterback for Lowndes Academy’s 2023-2024 season and led the Rebels to win their third straight AISA Class A state title.

Moye also expressed how much Hussey has grown both on and off the field, saying that he admires the way the student-athlete carries himself.

“He has a tremendous work ethic and tries to be the best person he can both on and off the field. He has great character and expects nothing less than the best for himself not only in football but everything he does,” Moye said. “He carries himself with respect and integrity and is such a positive role model for the young kids at the school as well. He is truly thankful for God and the ability God has given him. Clayton will do well in whatever he does in the future because of how he was raised and his outstanding character.”

Hussey, who has previously won player of the year and other accolades during his years at Lowndes Academy, currently serves as captain of the Rebel’s varsity boys basketball team.

He is the first of the Rebels to take home a major ASWA football award.

Hussey said that he is excited to have won the award and had a few words of encouragement for other student athletes.

“It truly is an honor to receive this award, but I never would have been able to do it without my coaches and teammates pushing me every day,” Hussey said. “During summer workouts our coaches challenge us to make history. We had an opportunity to have a record-breaking season. We wanted to go 13-0 and hold up the championship trophy for the third time in a row, and the team was willing to do whatever it took to make that happen.

“To all student-athletes, never give up. Play every day like it’s your last. Soak up every minute of it because these memories will last forever.”