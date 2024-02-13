Dual enrollment students complete first semester Published 10:37 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

In an exciting milestone, high school students from Central High School and The Calhoun School have successfully completed their first dual enrollment semester at Trenholm State Community College.

Lowndes County has a total of 16 students enrolled in the medical assisting program, 13 of which have finished their first semester.

The dual enrollment program enables high school students to enroll in college courses while still completing their high school education. This initiative provides students with the opportunity to earn college credits and gain valuable experience in their chosen field before finishing high school.

The medical assisting program, in particular, equips students with the knowledge and skills required to pursue a career in the healthcare industry.

Archie Curtis, Central High School principal, said that his pride in the students’ accomplishments is unmatched.

“We are extremely proud of our students who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment in completing their first semester at Trenholm State Community College,” Curtis said. “This opportunity has provided them with invaluable skills and experiences that will undoubtedly benefit them in their future careers.”

As the second semester is in full swing, the students are seamlessly transitioning into the next phase of their college education. Excitement is evident among the students as they proudly don their scrubs, symbolizing their commitment to their studies and future careers in the medical field.

Trenholm State Community College has been at the forefront in providing a conducive environment for the dual enrollment program, ensuring that these students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for their future endeavors.

By integrating college-level coursework with high school education, students are empowered to explore their career interests and hone their skills in a real-world setting. The success of the dual enrollment medical assisting program serves as an example of the importance of career and technical education (CTE) in preparing students for the demands of the modern workforce.

Through these programs, students are not only academically challenged but are also given the opportunity to gain practical experiences that enrich their learning.

The early exposure to college-level coursework accelerates their academic progress and instills in them a sense of confidence as they embark on their collegiate journey. As the students progress through their second semester at Trenholm, they are gaining a deeper understanding of the medical field and honing their clinical skills.

The practical, hands-on aspect of the program allows them to apply their knowledge in a real clinical setting, preparing them for the demands of their future careers.

Nicholas Townsend, The Calhoun School principal, also said that he is proud of the students and commended them on their hard work and the collaborative efforts that led to this milestone.

“Our students have shown remarkable dedication to their studies, and the support from our educators and Trenholm State Community College has been instrumental in their success,” Townsend said. “We are thrilled to witness their growth and achievements in the medical assisting program.”