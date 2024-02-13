Calhoun Tigers take home double sub-regional win Published 10:44 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Calhoun School experienced an awe-inspiring week in basketball as both the varsity girls and varsity boys won their respective games in the Central Sub-Regional Round of the Class 1A Playoffs.

After defeating the Autaugaville Lady Eagles in the Class 1A, Area 5 Girls Championship, the Lady Tigers advanced to the sub-regionals where they faced Berry High School. The team took home the win with a final score of 37-29.

Kenyotta Smith, the Lady Tigers’ head coach, said that she is proud of the Lady Tigers and their efforts even though their work is not done yet.

“I think the girls did a great job working together as a team and being able to get the job done,” Smith said. “It’s been a long ride but it’s been amazing seeing these girls grow from the beginning of the summer when I first took the position as head coach to now. It’s been an honor coaching them and witnessing firsthand, how much they believe in themselves and how much they believe in the coaches.”

The team held a 12-14 record for the season.

Among the top scorers for the varsity girls was Alivia Mason, a seventh grader who scored a total of 18 points, followed by Kamelia Hunter who scored 6 points. The next top scorer was Layla Gary who scored 5 points.

Along with winning this round of the Class 1A Playoffs, three players were awarded as Area All-Tournament team winners: Mia Hunter, Layla Gary, and Alivia Mason.

On the other side, the varsity boys experienced a few action-packed games on their playoff journey.

After defeating the Autaugaville Eagles in the Class 1A, Area 5 Championship, the Tigers advanced to the sub-regionals where they faced Pickens County. The team pulled away with a victory, ending in a final score of 60-45.

Jay Sansom, Tigers assistant coach, said that the team worked hard on defense the entire season and he is beyond pleased with the growth of the team.

“The best aspects that the team executed this season was by far our defensive intensity never slacked this season. Those boys took defense very seriously and were always locked in,” Sansom said. “It has been such a pleasure and a blessing to see the team grow over the season. They have taken what myself and Coach Davison have said and have really implemented it. This entire season they have worked hard to obtain the goals we set for them and most of the games we do meet the goals we put on the board as for what we want to do for the game. They really take the sport seriously, they’re about it.”

The team held a 18-6 record for the season.

Among the top scorers for the varsity boys were Tyler Robertson and Brenterris Managan who both scored a total of 14 points, followed by Kentavius Loftin who scored 12 points. The next top scorer was Jeremy Hardy who scored 10 points.

The teams competed in the Central Regional Round of the Class 1A Playoffs.

Both games were held on Feb. 14 at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. The Calhoun Tigers Varsity Boys faced off against Keith High School at 4:30 pm followed by the Lady Tigers vs Billingsley at 6 pm. At press time, the results of these games were not available.