Robertson named to AHSAA Student Leadership Team Published 10:00 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

The Calhoun School junior Tyler Robertson has been named to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Student Leadership Team.

Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins nominated Robertson for the honor and said the 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who also plays small forward and power forward, exemplifies all that represents a well-rounded student-athlete.

“When we say student-athlete, he is the epitome of what we mean,” Rankins said. “He is an on- and off-the-court kid, in the classroom and out of the classroom. My nomination speaks for itself. He is one of those guys you can count on.”

Email newsletter signup

Robertson is a member of the “1,000-point club,” and as of Jan. 31, has achieved 1,004 points, 529 rebounds and 193 assists in his high school career. He also maintains a 3.9 grade point average (GPA).

As a part of the student leadership team, Robertson will word alongside 16 other student-athletes selected from across Alabama who represent the AHSAA to lead by example and model sportsmanship among their peers.

Calhoun head basketball coach Jakeem Davison described Robertson as a natural leader in the classroom, on the court and out in the community.

“In the classroom, he has a 3.9 GPA,” Davison said. “He’s a great leader on the team. He also does a lot of community service with kids.”

Davison said Robertson helps coach pee wee basketball teams that meet at Lowndes Middle School and Calhoun. He also mentors younger players on Calhoun’s varsity team.

“On the team, we have a lot of younger players who don’t have a lot of experience,” Davison said. “[Robertson] motivates them to get back up or if they’re kind of immature, he [encourages] them to step up on the court.”

Off the court, Robertson enjoys drawing, working out, playing video games and being creative. Like most teens, he loves food and some of his favorite meals include hamburgers, patty melts, pizza and alfredo pastas.

Robertson averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game and has been an integral part of helping the Tigers become the No. 1 seed for Class 1A, Area 5. In the area semifinal game against Ellwood Christian Academy Tuesday, Robertson scored 10 points and made five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Tigers advance to host Autagaville Feb. 8 for the area championship