Robertson voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 5:26 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Tyler Robertson was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week for Week 18. The Calhoun School junior is one of only a few student-athletes across Alabama selected for the AHSAA Student Leadership Team. Robertson scored 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the Lions’ game against Greenville and has recently joined the 1,000-points club. He won this week’s award by receiving 59%, 743 out of 1,258, of the votes.

Haley Briggs from Lowndes Academy and JaMaxin Lewis from Central High School in Hayneville were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the court. Congratulations to Robertson and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

