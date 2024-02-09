Ivey awards $188M ‘middle-mile’ broadband funding Published 6:10 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Governor Kay Ivey visited her hometown of Camden Monday, to announce the award of more than $188 Million to fund broadband expansion for rural communities like those in Lowndes County.

The announcement unveiled the Alabama Anchor Institution/Middle Mile Grant Program which awards 12 internet service providers (ISOP) $188,453,905 for 4,000 miles of “middle-mile” high-speed internet expansion projects to help fill the gap for residents in Butler, Lowndes, Dallas, Marengo and other rural Alabama counties. Grant funding is aimed at making expansion more economically feasible and less labor intensive for providers to underserved businesses and households.

Rep. Terri Sewell was present for the announcement and praised the effort planned to bridge the gap to provide affordable, reliable broadband to rural communities.

“In the 21st century, access to affordable, high-speed internet is not a luxury, it is a necessity, and one that many Alabamians have gone without for far too long,” said Rep. Sewell. “I was thrilled to help make this funding available through the American Rescue Plan and I applaud Governor Ivey and Director Boswell for making these investments. I will continue working to ensure that this funding reaches those who need it most.”

Alabama Fiber Network was awarded $128.8 million to install five middle-mile projects in Bibb, Butler, Chilton, Choctaw, Conecuh, Dale, Dallas, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lowndes, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox counties.

Alabama Fiber Network is a coalition of eight rural electric cooperatives. The project will provide service over 1,776 miles and connect 438 anchor institutions to high-speed internet.

Ivey delivered the news during a meeting at The Pecan on Broad in Camden as the final stop in her statewide broadband tour.

“Rural Alabama, like so many other places in the state, is in need of increased access to high-speed internet, and today we are taking a significant stride in our journey toward full broadband access,” Ivey said during the gathering. “These middle-mile projects will be extremely beneficial to our anchor institutions, and it puts us in a desirable situation where the ‘last mile’ projects that will supply broadband service to businesses and households are more economical and attainable.”

More than 790 anchor institutions such as schools, hospitals and medical facilities and government and public safety buildings located on or near the middle-mile routes will benefit from awarded projects administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) as part of its Alabama Digital Expansion Division which was established by the Alabama Legislature and Ivey to focus on high-speed internet expansion in the Alabama.

“ADECA is pleased to be involved in this broadband-expansion effort that will benefit so many people and improve lives,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I am grateful to Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature for having the confidence to entrust ADECA with this all-important program.”

JMF Solutions was awarded $6.3 million for four projects affecting 24 anchor institutions. The project will provide middle-mile connections over a 1,169-mile route in Bibb, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Greene, Lowndes, Macon, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

The Legislature funded the middle-mile program through an allocation from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Other entities awarded grants are: