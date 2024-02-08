Signal seeks family-life announcements Published 8:54 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal

The Lowndes Signal editorial staff is seeking to help area residents share their special occasions.

For many years, generations of Lowndes County residents have submitted engagement, wedding, anniversary, birth and adoption announcements to the Signal and enjoyed clipping and saving the articles which highlight those special moments. In recent years, with the shift to sharing photos and announcements on social media, Signal staff have witnessed a downward trend in submissions requesting coverage of life’s happiest moments.

As Lowndes County’s community newspaper, we want to help local residents celebrate life’s joyful occasions by creating a tangible remembrance for future generations. To that end, we invite community members to submit announcements of births and adoptions, engagements, weddings and anniversaries.

Our website, www.lowndessignal.com, features options for submissions under the “Services” tab. Individuals can also email announcements to news@lowndessignal.com.

When submitting a request, be sure to include a contact name and phone number along with specific announcement information, digital photos, and the name of persons pictured in the photos. Helpful details are who is doing what, when and where will an event be held and why is the event taking place.

Many local residents report having seen a clipping from the Signal, a tangible announcement of the celebration for one of life’s most precious moments. Signal editorial staff are eager to continue the tradition and look forward to receiving submissions from you, our valued readers, and helping you preserve the memory of momentous occasions in the cloud on our website and with a print version for the family scrapbook.