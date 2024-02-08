Lowndesboro student named to UA dean’s list Published 8:57 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

The University of Alabama (UA) released its dean’s and president’s lists for the Fall 2023 term on Jan. 24. One Lowndes County student as well as others from the tri-county area were recognized among 13,950 students honored for their academic achievements.

Damaria Johnson, a Lowndesboro native, was named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2023 with an academic record of 3.5 or above. She is a graduate of The Calhoun School and shares ownership of Highway 80 Cafe with her parents Chiquita Surles Johnson and Haigler Johnson, Sr.

Stirling Hamilton of Greenville made UA’s dean’s list. Named to the president’s list for earning all A’s and a grade point average of 4.0 are Greenville residents Mary Hutson, Parker Mcnaughton and Nolleigh Reaves.

Eight Luverne scholars were recognized by UA. On the dean’s list are Kevin Bowen, La’Erykah Harrell, Baleigh Johnson, Elizabeth Jones, Riley Marchand, Madelyn Shurden and Summer Waters. Abby Whiddon of Luverne was named to the president’s list.

Students named to the lists are enrolled in more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 University of Alabama colleges and schools. The lists recognize full-time undergraduate students and do not apply to graduate students or undergraduates who take less than a full course load.

The University of Alabama system is aimed at shaping a better word through its nearly 200-degree programs. More than 30 research centers make UA a leader in cutting-edge research and one of Alabama’s largest universities.