Sewell vows to protect and expand social security benefits Published 9:47 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Ahead of the 84th anniversary of the first-ever Social Security check, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) released the following statement vowing to protect and expand Social Security benefits for the over 153,000 beneficiaries in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. Rep. Sewell is an original cosponsor of the Social Security 2100 Act which would enhance benefits for the first time in more than 50 years.

“Every American deserves to retire with dignity after a lifetime of work,” said Rep. Sewell. “While some in Washington are attempting to cut and ultimately privatize benefits, I am working to protect and expand Social Security so that seniors and others get the benefits they’ve rightly earned.”

Jan. 31 marks the 84th anniversary of the first Social Security check which was issued to Ms. Ida May Fuller on Jan. 31, 1940. Social Security benefits were last enhanced more than 50 years ago. Alongside nearly 200 House Democrats, Rep. Sewell is an original cosponsor of the Social Security 2100 Act to enhance benefits for the first time in over 50 years and extend the program’s solvency for generations to come.

Conversely, in September, nearly every House Republican voted to cut Social Security Administration funding by 30%. Earlier this month, Republicans on the House Budget Committee advanced legislation that would create a fast-track commission designed to cut Social Security.

Alabama’s 7th Congressional District is home to more than 153,000 Social Security recipients — including 9,175 widows, 15,416 children, 93,831 retirees, and 32,661 disabled workers — who collectively receive over $224 million in monthly benefits.