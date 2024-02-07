Rebels advance to AISA Final Four Published 10:24 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Lowndes Academy hosted the Alabama Independent School Association Elite 8 Tournament Feb. 2 – 3, capturing wins to advance to play in the Final 4.

The Lady Rebels defeated Heritage Friday and took on Escambia Wednesday, winning the area championship to advance to play in the Alabama Independent School Association Class A State Championship Feb. 9 at 9 a.m.

The boys’ team won 44-34 over Evangel Christian Academy Saturday and challenged Banks Thursday for the chance to compete for the championship title Friday. At press time, game scores were not yet available.