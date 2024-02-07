Davison voted to NBA G-League Up Next Game Published 9:44 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced Tuesday that Lowndes County native JD Davison was named one of the 28 players selected for its G-League All-Star Game scheduled for Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

The Maine Celtics two-way player gained the position through a combination of fan voting and league selection. The Up Next Game will split players into four teams to compete in two semi-final games and then a championship game.

Davison is a point-guard in his second season with the Celtics. He is currently ranked at No. 5 in the NBA G League for assists per game during regular season play. He was named the Celtics’ G League Player of the Week on Dec. 12, 2023.

Email newsletter signup

A graduate of The Calhoun School, Davison averages 21.8 points, 8.8 assists, five rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game according to NBA reports. He is recognized for his strength in passing and is experiencing a strong season.

In a recent media release, Celtics reported that Davison signed a two-way deal during the summer of 2023 and is considered a key Maine player, shooting 34.8% from deep and 46% from the field. He came into the league as an athletic guard and continues to show athleticism in getting to the rim as a playmaker for his team.

The Up Next Game will air Sunday, Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m., streaming live on NBALeague.com, the NBA G League YouTube channel, and the NBA App.