Calhoun hosts area basketball tournaments, girls take championship Published 10:05 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The Calhoun School boys’ and girls’ basketball team advanced to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A, Area 5 championships. On Monday,

The Lady Tigers defeated Ellwood Christian Academy 47-38 and advanced to meet Autaugaville Feb. 7 and claim the Class 1A Area 5 Championship for the first time since 2016.

The Lady Lions from Central High School in Hayneville matched skills with Autagaville Feb. 5, ending their season with a 18-38 loss to the Lady Eagles.

Calhoun hosted the boys’ basketball championship games Feb. 6. The Tigers defeated Ellwood 84-45 Tuesday, and advance to host Autaugaville Thursday at 6 p.m.

Central High School in Hayneville played Autaugaville Tuesday, ending the season with a 47-63 loss.