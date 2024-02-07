Calhoun hosts area basketball tournaments, girls take championship

Published 10:05 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Staff Reports

The Calhoun School boys’ and girls’ basketball team advanced to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A, Area 5 championships. On Monday, 

The Lady Tigers defeated Ellwood Christian Academy 47-38 and advanced to meet Autaugaville Feb. 7 and claim the Class 1A Area 5 Championship for the first time since 2016. 

The Lady Lions from Central High School in Hayneville matched skills with Autagaville Feb. 5, ending their season with a 18-38 loss to the Lady Eagles. 

Calhoun hosted the boys’ basketball championship games Feb. 6. The Tigers defeated Ellwood 84-45 Tuesday, and advance to host Autaugaville Thursday at 6 p.m.

Central High School in Hayneville played Autaugaville Tuesday, ending the season with a 47-63 loss.

  • Calendar of events