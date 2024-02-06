ALEA’s ICAC Unit Promotes Safer Internet Day 2024 Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

1 of 2

Feb. 6, marked Safer Internet Day, a global initiative aimed at promoting a safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones, especially among children and young people. In light of this important day, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is joining forces with law enforcement agencies and ICAC Units across the nation to raise awareness about the dangers of sextortion and the importance of internet safety for children.

Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) Spencer Traywick, who leads ALEA’s ICAC Task Force, said, “The internet has become an integral part of everyday life, providing countless opportunities for communication, learning, and entertainment. However, it also presents risks, particularly for vulnerable individuals such as children and teenagers. Sextortion, in particular, has emerged as a pervasive threat, where perpetrators manipulate victims into providing sexual images or engaging in sexual activities online, often through coercion or blackmail.”

Alabama’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force consists of local law enforcement agencies across the state, which is managed by ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation’s (SBI) Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. This unit’s mission is to

aggressively perform investigations to identify, apprehend, and prosecute perpetrators of technology-facilitated crimes against children, as well as human trafficking.

“Safer Internet Day serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility we all share in ensuring the online safety and well-being of our children,” said SBI Director Chris Inabinett. “By equipping children, parents, educators, and communities with the knowledge and tools to navigate the digital world safely, we can empower them to make informed choices and protect themselves from harm.”

ALEA’s ICAC Unit urges everyone to take proactive steps to enhance online safety: Educate Yourself: Stay informed about the latest online threats and trends, including sextortion and other forms of online exploitation. Communicate Openly: Foster open and honest conversations with children about internet safety, privacy, and responsible online behavior. Be sure to discuss topics such as the digital footprint, risks of sexting, and the criminal consequences of sexting. Set Boundaries: Establish clear guidelines for internet use, including appropriate websites and online activities, and monitor children’s online interactions. Make sure that computers, tablets and video gaming devices are in parental view at all times. Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter or suspect online exploitation or abuse, report it to law enforcement or a trusted authority immediately.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Safer Internet Day is not just a single day of awareness, but a call to action for individuals, families, and communities to work together in creating a safer and more secure online environment for all. Together, we can make a difference and empower future generations to navigate the digital world with confidence and resilience.”

For more information about Safer Internet Day and additional resources, please visit Safer Internet Day US Homepage | Safer Internet Day USA.