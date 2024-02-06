Alabama 4-H presents STEM at Home Program Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Alabama Extension Service’s 4-H has announced its upcoming STEM at Home program, offering fun and educational science lessons for children across Alabama using simple items that are often found at home. Children ages 9-18 who reside in all Alabama counties, including Lowndes, Butler and Crenshaw counties, can participate.

The program aims to engage young minds in hands-on learning experiences that foster curiosity and creativity. Lessons will be conducted via Zoom from 6-7 p.m., providing a convenient and interactive way for children to explore the wonders of science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“Our 4-H STEM at Home program provides hands-on learning opportunities for students in the comfort of their own home,” said 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Beth Fair, who serves Butler and Lowndes counties. “The lessons focus on math, technology, science, and engineering, offering something for everyone.”

The next lesson in the series is scheduled for Feb. 22 and will feature an experiment called ‘magic milk,’ followed by a marble maze activity on March 28 and a toothpick bridge challenge on April 25. These activities are designed to spark curiosity and encourage critical thinking skills in participants.

According to aces.edu, Alabama 4-H seeks to empower youth with the skills to lead our communities, our state, our nation, and also our world. The program is open to all youth ages 9–18 and exists in all 67 Alabama counties, making it the largest youth development program in the state, with a reach of over 109,700 youth each year.

Greenville resident Marcus Anderson expressed enthusiasm for the program.

“I think this is such a good idea,” Anderson said. “My daughter is always doing her own little experiments at home, so I think she would have so much fun with this.”

Students can become 4-H members by enrolling at v2.4HOnline.com. Once enrolled, they can register for the STEM at Home activities. For more information or to sign up, interested individuals can contact Beth Fair, the local 4-H Youth Development Coordinator, at (334) 368-6896 or via email at bgh0001@aces.edu. Join Alabama 4-H’s STEM at Home program today and discover your spark!