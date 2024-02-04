Wallace voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 8:15 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

Iyanis Wallace was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week for Week 17. A Central High School junior, Wallace plays guard for the Lions’ basketball team. In football, he is also a wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back for the Lions. Iyanis is an honor student who strives for excellence in the classroom and on the court. He won this week’s award by receiving 58%, 666 out of 1,156, of the votes.

Rachel Ray of The Calhoun School and Kinlee Dismukes from Lowndes Academy were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the court. Congratulations to Wallace and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com/contests, on Saturday evening for the next player of the week contest.