Parole granted for Jeremy Gardner Published 8:00 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles granted the parole request of Jeremy Lee Gardner Jan. 9.

Gardner, 52, is currently housed at the Loxley Work Release facility, serving two life sentences for 2014 convictions for trafficking methamphetamines from Lowndes and Covington counties concurrently with a 20-year term for possessing a controlled substance from Conecuh County. He had served just over 10 years of the three sentences when the board heard his petition for parole.

The board’s decision came down with special conditions for Gardner to complete the Perry County Probation/Parole Reentry Education Program (PREP) and a drug assessment. Prior to being granted parole for his current prison terms, Gardner was granted parole in 2009 after serving four years of a 15-year sentence from 2005 for possession of chemicals with intent to manufacture and manufacturing a controlled substance in Covington County.

Twenty-nine other parole hearings were heard on Jan. 9. Of those, 10 were granted and 19 were denied. The board also considered 11 pardon requests, granting seven and denying four.

Hearing minutes may be accessed at www.paroles.alabama.gov. To view inmate information, visit www.doc.state.al.us/InmateSearch.