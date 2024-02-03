Universities recognize Lowndes students for academic excellence Published 7:54 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

Mississippi State University (MSU) released the fall 2023 President’s List Jan. 23, honoring two Lowndes County students among those recognized for their academic excellence. Shorter University also released its Dean’s List Jan. 22, naming one Lowndes County native for achieving top honors.

Trevor Haney of Hope Hull and Helen Oglesby of Lowndesboro were among more than 4,500 Mississippi State students who made the list by achieving a 3.80 or better grade point average (GPA) based on a 4.0 scale. Haney and Oglesby completed at least 12 semester hours of coursework without earning grades lower than a C or receiving incomplete grades.

According to university representatives, some students may not appear on the list as a result of requests for privacy through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Mississippi State is a national university, granting degrees up through doctoral degrees and focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics for more than 23,000 students. The university is committed to a comprehensive research mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.

Shorter University recognized Derrica Mccall of Hayneville on Tuesday, announcing her among students named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Mccall is majoring in sports management and made the list for earning at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester. Shorter is a Christ-centered university offering a traditional bachelor’s degree program in 40 areas of study as well as online courses and degree programs, associate degrees and master’s degree programs.