Lowndes County Arrests Jan. 25-26 Published 8:10 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

Four persons were arrested in Lowndes County Jan. 25-26.

Jan. 25

* Sammy Lewis, 39 – Receiving stolen property first degree

Jan. 26

* Anthony Derrico, 40 – Domestic Violence third and criminal trespassing thirdÂ

* Johnny Allen, 52 – Assault first, assault third and two counts of criminal trespassing

* Edaniel Means, 20 – Possession of marijuana first degree