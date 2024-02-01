St. Paul’s to host Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper Published 10:30 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

The 16th Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper is being held Feb.13 at 6 p.m.

The event will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lowndesboro.

Dennis Blair, a member of The Lowndesboro Fire Department, said it is important for the community to get together.

“A lot of different communities come together and those people like to fellowship together,” Blair said. “We welcome anyone in the community that wants to come and have a good meal and a good time together.”

Although the event is funded and put together by the church, all proceeds raised are used to benefit The Lowndesboro Fire Department (LVFD).

It is a way for the community to give back to the LVFD and help the department provide the necessary resources needed to protect the members of the community.

“The fire department doesn’t do a lot of fundraisers itself so this is a way that a lot of people can donate to the fire department and have fun doing it,” Blair said. “The funds go to a good resource that could help them one day.”

The cost is $8.00 per person and $3.00 for children under 6.

Blair’s wife, Connie Blair, is in charge of the fundraiser. She coordinates buying all supplies, keeping everyone on task and getting every aspect of the fundraiser organized.

Jane Dickson, a member of St. Paul’s and decorator for the fundraiser, said the church is heavily involved in making everything run smoothly.

“The men make the pancakes, the women make the batter, and it’s really just a fun thing for us at the church,” Dickson said. “We hand out Mardi Gras beads and do things for the kids that come. I can’t think of anyone in our whole church that doesn’t participate.”

Dickson urges community members to come out and enjoy the pancakes so that the VFD can continue to serve the community.

“This is something that reaches everyone in the surrounding area because the VFD goes out to Highway 80 and really anywhere they are needed,” Dickson said. “The fundraiser is a way that we can give back to the community by raising money for a service that can help everyone. We invite everyone to come out and stuff themselves with pancakes.”