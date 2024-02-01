Lowndes schools host annual science fair Published 8:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Lowndes County Public Schools (LCPS) will sponsor their annual district-wide science fair Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at The Calhoun School for students in grades 6-12.

Susan Butts, LCPS Education Specialist, said the science fair is held in order to challenge the students and promote interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) related career fields.

“From budding chemists to aspiring engineers, our annual Science Fair will bring together the brightest minds in our community, fostering a love for science and inspiring the next generation of innovators,” said Butts.

In addition to science projects, the science fair will also feature engaging workshops and various educational activities.

These workshops will entail various topics including drones, ozobots (coding), and more provided by Alabama Technology in Motion. A Military Occupational Specialist Seminar provided by the Alabama National Guard will also be available for those that attend to enjoy.

Judges for the fair will include two science specialists from Alabama Science In Motion (ASIM), four Auburn University Scientists as well as four prestigious local graduates of both Calhoun and Central High Schools.

Local alumni judges include:

Kwaishawn Albritton, Civil Engineer – Central High Class of 2013 Orianna Gordon, Professor of Business Technology – Central High School Class of 2017 Dominique Jiles, Architect – The Calhoun School Class of 2013 Barry Robinson, Architect – The Calhoun School Class of 2009

Students that place in the district fair will go on to compete in the Greater East Alabama Regional Fair (GEARSEF) that will be held at Auburn University Montgomery March 11.

Parents are encouraged to attend the fair from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to view the projects and attend the awards ceremony.

Attendees can expect to be amazed and inspired by the young scientists.

Samita Jeter, LCPS Superintendent, said that she expects the science fair to be great for the students of Lowndes County Public Schools.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to use the scientific method to design an experiment which helps to organize their thoughts and procedures so that they as scientists can be confident in the answers they find,” Jeter said.