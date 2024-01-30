ADPH immunizations, certificates unavailable Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 Published 12:56 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Due to upgrades in the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Immunization Registry System, ImmPRINT, county health departments in Alabama will be unable to provide immunizations or certificates of immunization (COIs) Jan. 31 – Feb. 2.

County health departments will be open regular hours on these days, and other clinics and services will be available to the public. The Lowndes County Health Department is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is closed for lunch from 12 – 1 p.m. For more information, call (334) 548-2564.