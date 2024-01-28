Rudolph voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 2:40 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

Shamirria Rudolph was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week for Week 16. She is a senior at Central High School in Hayneville and plays basketball and volleyball for the Lady Lions. She won this week’s award by receiving 57%, 154 out of 271, of the votes.

Kamelia Hunter of The Calhoun School and Clayton Hussey from Lowndes Academy were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the court. Congratulations to Rudolph and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com/contests, on Saturday evening for the next player of the week contest.